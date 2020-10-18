Take a long walk in Zoleka Mandela’s hand-painted sneakers

A hobby to help her deal with losing her mother Zindzi Mandela has turned into a fledgling business

Zoleka Mandela is channelling her grief over the loss of her mother Zindzi onto canvas – sneakers that is.



The granddaughter of late statesman Nelson Mandela and Winnie Madikizela-Mandela refused to turn to her old vices such as drugs and alcohol as her coping mechanisms...