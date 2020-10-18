WENDY KNOWLER | Beware! Anti-Covid products may be making false claims

Advertising watchdogs crack down on companies for making misleading claims about their effectiveness

Does the presence of Covid-19 antibodies in your blood mean you are immune to the virus?



According to guidance published by many health authorities, including the UK’s Department of Health and Social Care in July, there is no strong evidence to suggest that those who’ve had the virus and produced antibodies are immune...