Cape braces for court fight over fate of Kataza the baboon

City vows to fight court bid over ‘dangerous’ troop change and ‘cruel’ ear tag, among other things

As a feisty legal battle between animal lovers and the City of Cape Town brews over the relocation of a male baboon, residents have dedicated themselves to ensuring the primate’s safety on suburban roads.



Ryno Engelbrecht – an insolvency practitioner – is suing the city in the high court in Cape Town over the decision to relocate the Cape baboon, known as Kataza, from the Slangkop troop in Kommetjie to Tokai. The decision has sparked a public outcry...