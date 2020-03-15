Raiding baboons exiled to Limpopo following Cape residents' protest
15 March 2020 - 00:00
Cape Town authorities have flown a group of baboons 1,800km to the Limpopo bushveld after seaside villagers objected to them being euthanased.
The fate of the four baboons, which regularly raided bins in Scarborough, near Cape Point, has reignited a debate about how to manage the 450 or so baboons left in the Cape Peninsula where they observe an uneasy truce with their human neighbours. Sixty-seven “problem” primates have been euthanased since a management protocol was adopted in 2012...
