News

For five years he’s trudged 16km for dirty water: how failed councils are ruining lives

Crumbling infrastructure, petty politics, dismal finances ... meet the North West people who suffer because of it

25 October 2020 - 18:34

Reuben Musiyiwa drives about 16km twice a week to fetch unpurified water for his wife and three children from a borehole built by a garage owner. Musiyiwa, like everybody else in Letlhabile, outside Brits in the Madibeng Municipality, has been without running water for nearly five years.

In fact, the entire Bojanala Platinum District Municipality is in the same struggle – allegedly because the municipality has no money to repair old water schemes...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. For five years he’s trudged 16km for dirty water: how failed councils are ... News
  2. The fight for Alf Kumalo’s legacy upsets his family years after his death News
  3. Haven’t they suffered enough? Another hurdle for Marikana victims’ families News
  4. ‘The cow and her calf ... their lips, ears and eyes were burnt off … I shot ... News
  5. Click to view today's Sunday Times Daily as an edition News

Latest Videos

'I'm the least racist person in this room': Trump & Biden face off in final ...
Four ex-Gauteng health officials arrested in 'corruption' case that cost ...

Related articles

  1. Parliament recommends new AG and shortlists candidates for public service ... South Africa
  2. Cogta slams Emfuleni municipality as 'dysfunctional' as millions go missing South Africa
  3. Gauteng municipalities' failures laid bare as parliament comes to town Politics
  4. 'Could do so much better': SA's dismal verdict on malfunctioning municipalities South Africa
  5. Action needed on inept municipalities and meddling politicians: Masondo Politics
X