For five years he’s trudged 16km for dirty water: how failed councils are ruining lives

Crumbling infrastructure, petty politics, dismal finances ... meet the North West people who suffer because of it

Reuben Musiyiwa drives about 16km twice a week to fetch unpurified water for his wife and three children from a borehole built by a garage owner. Musiyiwa, like everybody else in Letlhabile, outside Brits in the Madibeng Municipality, has been without running water for nearly five years.



In fact, the entire Bojanala Platinum District Municipality is in the same struggle – allegedly because the municipality has no money to repair old water schemes...