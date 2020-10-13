Gauteng municipalities' failures laid bare as parliament comes to town

There is a shortage of senior managers, municipal public accounts committees (MPACs) are dysfunctional, there are high water and electricity losses, and no investigation and consequence management into unauthorised, irregular, fruitless and wasteful expenditure in Gauteng municipalities.

These are among the many issues parliament's portfolio committee on co-operative governance and traditional affairs (Cogta) found on the first day of its visit to the province on Tuesday. The general picture of functionality, said committee chair Faith Muthambi, was “concerning”.

Auditor-general Kimi Makwetu, in a report released in July 2020, stated that irregular expenditure by Gauteng municipalities increased from R3.2bn to R4.6bn in the most recent financial year. Makwetu said in July that Gauteng municipalities have, in general, improved in their audit outcomes — but he flagged the collapse of the Tshwane council as having hurt the province's financial accounting.

The Cogta committee is conducting a week-long visit to assess the state of municipalities and the provision of services in Gauteng. Municipalities under the spotlight are the Tshwane and Ekurhuleni metros, and the Emfuleni local municipality.

Muthambi said: “The general picture of functionality of municipalities in the province is concerning and affects directly the ability of municipalities to provide quality services.”