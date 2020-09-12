'Could do so much better': SA's dismal verdict on malfunctioning municipalities

“It is also more than 10 points above the par score of 55.7 for all municipalities and well ahead of all other metros,” said Ineke Prinsloo, Consulta’s head of customer insights.

“Ekurhuleni follows, also in a leader position, with a score of 58.4 and an improvement of 1.7 on its previous score.

“Ethekwini and Tshwane are on par with scores of 57.2 and 53.6 respectively, while the City of Johannesburg (51.4), Nelson Mandela Bay (49.8), Buffalo City (46.5) and Mangaung (38.9) come in below par.

“Nelson Mandela Bay has seen a sharp and steady decline in citizen satisfaction scores since 2018 when it reached a high of 61.9.

“Mangaung’s scores declined to the lowest scores recorded on the index in SA, as well as any of the indices in the 23 international markets where the model is utilised.”

The study found that while citizens’ expectations increased, “actual delivery and quality are declining”.