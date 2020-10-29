Firework-free Durban Book Fair gives Diwali the green light

Eco-friendly festival ditches fireworks for the sake of climate change, human rights and animals

As global concerns about climate change continue to grow, a Durban non-profit organisation has lit the spark to celebrate Diwali without fireworks.



The Durban Book Fair has launched Green Diwali, an event that celebrates the Hindu Festival of Lights with nothing but lights. ..