Firework-free Durban Book Fair gives Diwali the green light
Eco-friendly festival ditches fireworks for the sake of climate change, human rights and animals
29 October 2020 - 21:03
As global concerns about climate change continue to grow, a Durban non-profit organisation has lit the spark to celebrate Diwali without fireworks.
The Durban Book Fair has launched Green Diwali, an event that celebrates the Hindu Festival of Lights with nothing but lights. ..
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.