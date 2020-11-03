‘Second pandemic’ grips SA as people battle loss and lockdown consequences

Mental fallout has seen more than 80% of people turn to junk food and 20% to booze to battle the blues

By 7am each day, Michelle Williams, 52, would be seated at her desk, her dark hair neatly pinned back and her mind ready to tackle all that lay ahead.



Between that moment and hitting a traffic jam at 4pm, she had mountains to climb. She would oversee services as broad-ranging as immunisations, nurse training, speech therapy programmes and a lot more...