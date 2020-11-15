‘Shepherd Bushiri delivered me from drinking and partying’

A young worshipper says after what he did for her the allegations against the ‘prophet’ will not shake her faith

Matidza Nungwani says she will not be moved by allegations against self-proclaimed prophet Shepherd Bushiri and his wife, Mary Bushiri.



The Bushiris, who face charges of theft, money-laundering and fraud related to an alleged R100m “investment scheme”, skipped the country last week after being granted R200,000 bail each by the Pretoria magistrate’s court...