‘Shepherd Bushiri delivered me from drinking and partying’

A young worshipper says after what he did for her the allegations against the ‘prophet’ will not shake her faith

15 November 2020 - 18:28

Matidza Nungwani says she will not be moved by allegations against self-proclaimed prophet Shepherd Bushiri and his wife, Mary Bushiri.

The Bushiris, who face charges of theft, money-laundering and fraud related to an alleged R100m “investment scheme”, skipped the country last week after being granted R200,000 bail each by the Pretoria magistrate’s court...

