‘Sorry,’ says woman accused of murdering Zulu prince as she leaves bail hearing

As Portia Mmola was led to police holding cells, she apologised to Prince Lethukuthula Zulu’s family

09 December 2020 - 16:42

“Sorry,” whispered one of the women accused of murdering King Goodwill Zwelithini's son, Prince Lethukuthula Zulu, as she was ushered into police cells from the dock.

Security guards found 50-year-old Zulu dead at his home in a Northwold, Johannesburg, complex on November 6...

