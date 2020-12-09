Matric’s plight: I want to say ‘I do’, not rewrite maths and physics papers

Exam rewrites, being challenged in court this week, are set to ruin a matric pupil’s wedding and honeymoon plans

Eesa Omar says having to rewrite two leaked matric examination papers has ruined his wedding and honeymoon plans.



The 18-year-old pupil from Mpumalanga said on Wednesday that the decision by the basic education department had caused irreparable damage for him and his family...