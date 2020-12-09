News

Matric’s plight: I want to say ‘I do’, not rewrite maths and physics papers

Exam rewrites, being challenged in court this week, are set to ruin a matric pupil’s wedding and honeymoon plans

09 December 2020 - 16:17

Eesa Omar says having to rewrite two leaked matric examination papers has ruined his wedding and honeymoon plans.

The 18-year-old pupil from Mpumalanga said on Wednesday that the decision by the basic education department had caused irreparable damage for him and his family...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. ‘Sorry,’ says woman accused of murdering Zulu prince as she leaves bail hearing News
  2. Matric’s plight: I want to say ‘I do’, not rewrite maths and physics papers News
  3. It’s not write: Teacher fears many pupils will boycott exam rewrites News
  4. SA sucks at maths and science, ‘but don’t say the system is dysfunctional’ News
  5. Click to view today's Sunday Times Daily as an edition News

Latest Videos

Eskom board members 'help' Guptas acquire mine, R1.86bn pre-payment made
'Outstanding technical matters' sees Zuma arms deal trial postponed to February ...

Related articles

  1. 'Angie must rewrite!': Mbuyiseni Ndlozi slams matric exams rewrite Politics
  2. Thursday is D-Day for court challenges to matric exams rewrite South Africa
  3. 'This is unfair to many pupils': Mzansi weighs in on matric rewrite South Africa
  4. Matric exam rewrite: how we moved from investigations to arrests South Africa
  5. It’s not write: Teacher fears many pupils will boycott exam rewrites News
  6. 'We are being collectively punished': matric pupils go to court over rewrites South Africa
X