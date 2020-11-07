South Africa

King Goodwill Zwelithini mourns death of eldest son

07 November 2020 - 13:36 By TimesLIVE
Zulu King Goodwill Zwelithini is mourning the death of his eldest son, Prince Lethukuthula Zulu.
Zulu King Goodwill Zwelithini is mourning the death of his eldest son, Prince Lethukuthula Zulu.
Image: Supplied

Zulu king Goodwill Zwelithini is mourning the death of his eldest son, Prince Lethukuthula Zulu.

His death was announced by the prime minister to the king, former home affairs minister and founder of the IFP Mangosuthu Buthelezi.

It is with utmost pain and sadness that we announce the passing away of His Royal Highness Prince Lethukuthula Zulu, the firstborn son and eldest child of His Majesty King Goodwill Zwelithini kaBhekuzulu and Her Majesty Queen Sibongile MaDlamini.

“The Zulu Royal Family and the Zulu Nation grieve this sudden and unexpected loss,” Buthelezi said in a statement on Saturday.

No other details were provided.

Buthelezi said arrangements for the funeral would be announced in due course.

“For now, our deepest sympathies and support are with His Majesty and the Royal Family.”

TimesLIVE

MORE

‘Women went to war to build this nation. Stop warring against them’: Zulu king

King Goodwill Zwelithini says SA’s pride will only be restored if it unites against abuse of women and children
News
1 month ago

Zulu king warns politicians to unite against Covid-19 or face punishment by ancestors

King Goodwill Zwelithini has urged politicians to unite in the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic and gender-based violence, or face the wrath of ...
News
1 month ago

Condolences pour in for Zulu royal family after death of King Zwelithini's brother

Political parties in KwaZulu-Natal on Friday expressed sadness about the death of King Goodwill Zwelithini’s brother, and extended their condolences ...
News
3 months ago

Most read

  1. WATCH | Julius Malema and Pharmacy Direct CEO reach agreement after 'special ... South Africa
  2. Daveyton nanny accused of killing toddler claims she was real target and ... News
  3. Porsche used in cash van heist: 'Where do tsotsis get these nice cars?' News
  4. ‘Boko Haram’ vs ‘Guptas’: winner-takes-all battle behind Gugulethu shooting News
  5. Family reeling over the deaths of business couple in horror car accident South Africa

Latest Videos

'I wish I was a madam Venter': Dudu Myeni goes on state capture offensive ...
‘I don’t want to incriminate myself’: Dudu Myeni refuses to answer commission ...
X