SA’s health laboratory service seems to have an unhealthy relationship with honesty

First the NHLS’s acting CEO got the chop, now two more head honchos are in the firing line

17 December 2020 - 06:00

Ten months after the National Health Laboratory Service (NHLS) fired its acting CEO, its CFO and supply chain manager now face charges of allegedly failing to apply due diligence to allegations of fraud and misconduct regarding the procurement of personal protective equipment (PPE).

The NHLS is already under investigation by the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) for alleged financial irregularities in awarding R170m worth of Covid-19 tenders...

