Table Talk

New AG says there's 'a culture where people believe they can get away with stuff'

Tsakani Maluleke, the scion of an eminent South African family, steeped in the law, is SA’s new auditor-general. Caiphus Kgosana spoke to the woman who has stepped into big shoes once filled by the late Kimi Makwetu

"I would love to pretend I dreamt about being an auditor when I was a little girl but that would be untrue. I was raised by a father who was an attorney for many years, and I’m the quintessential daddy’s girl. All I ever wanted was to be like daddy,” says the country’s new auditor-general.



Her sunny smile and infectious laugh keep illuminating a dimly lit room at her office. Her father was judge George Maluleke, who died in 2017...