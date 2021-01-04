News

SA struggles to feed itself as prices soar and government is slow to react

Grants are woefully inadequate to meet the needs of an increasingly desperate population

04 January 2021 - 18:32

Covid-19 is making it harder for South Africans to put food on the table. 

Food price data over the past three months shows that South Africans are struggling to survive as food prices soar as the average cost of the household food basket increased by R85,70 (2.2%)...

