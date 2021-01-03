Opinion & Analysis

Nothing could have prepared me for two weeks of Covid hell

Tanya Farber is a senior writer. She tested positive for Covid-19 just before Christmas. Here she shares her experience

Tanya Farber Senior science reporter
03 January 2021 - 17:29

It’s long after midnight and I can’t sleep. It’s ironic, really, because this is the first night in two weeks that I’m not gripped by fear of what the darkness will bring, or what new symptoms will stalk me in the morning as soon as I stand up.

Tonight, I’m kept awake by the audacity of feeling OK after two weeks of Covid hell, and I’m haunted by the notion of people gasping for air, turned away from hospitals packed to capacity. I’m haunted by healthcare workers brought to their knees and family members staring blankly at an empty bed occupied just days before by someone now buried in the ground...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. JUSTICE MALALA | Brace yourselves for a year that’s going to be just like the ... Opinion & Analysis
  2. Nothing could have prepared me for two weeks of Covid hell Opinion & Analysis
  3. How humour helped my wife and me get through ‘vicious’ Covid-19 Opinion & Analysis
  4. WENDY KNOWLER | Here’s hoping that, come April, that ‘on-the-road’ fee will be ... Opinion & Analysis
  5. JONATHAN JANSEN | 'Twenty Plenty' my foot. Or was it? Maybe this year wasn't ... Opinion & Analysis

Latest Videos

‘We don’t want to see you on the streets’: Police clamp down under level 3
SA back to Covid lockdown level 3: Booze and social gatherings banned

Related articles

  1. 'Vaccines at your voting station': Top scientists on SA's Covid-19 jab rollout News
  2. TONY LEON | Batty decisions are a blow, but the vaccine shambles is unforgivable Opinion & Analysis
  3. SA’s health laboratory service seems to have an unhealthy relationship with ... News
  4. Do SA’s Covid numbers add up, and have we interpreted the data correctly? News
  5. EDITORIAL | There’s no masking that SA is falling short in fight against Covid News
X