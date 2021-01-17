News

This is how SA scientists plan to fight the new Covid variant

Globally there are over 20 variants of the virus, with experts expecting a third surge in SA in June

17 January 2021 - 18:16 By Graeme Hosken and Paul Ash

SA’s limited access to critically needed Covid-19 vaccines has forced government to turn to science to ensure its inoculation programme has maximum impact.

Key to the vaccination strategy is an algorithm designed by Wits University’s School of Physics...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. ‘Our fridges are full’: undertakers are the forgotten front-line workers News
  2. Wish us luck as you wave us goodbye: Rescued Cape turtles get a second chance News
  3. This is how SA scientists plan to fight the new Covid variant News
  4. A school’s a school whether you like it or not, says DBE on reopening News
  5. Click to view today's Sunday Times Daily as an edition News

Latest Videos

SA schools reopening delayed as Covid-19 'strains' healthcare system
President Donald Trump impeached again - so what happens next?

Related articles

  1. South Africans called to action as People’s Vaccine Campaign is launched South Africa
  2. 'The money will be there' — Ramaphosa promises Treasury will have the cash for ... Politics
  3. AU secures 270 million Covid-19 vaccine doses from manufacturers Africa
  4. India to treat home-grown Covid-19 vaccine same as AstraZeneca's World
X