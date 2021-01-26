News

OBITUARY | Remembering a struggle soldier who spent his life uplifting others

Thivhileli Mutobvu, who was behind the formation of many liberation movements, died on Thursday

26 January 2021 - 20:22 By Mathatha Tsedu

When my banning order was lifted in April 1986, one of the first stories I did was in Apel, Sekhukhune, Limpopo, where a local youth organisation was engaged in a campaign of burning “witches”.

These almost exclusively old women were taken to the top of a mountain, some carried in wheelbarrows because they couldn’t walk, and burnt using petrol and tyres. I went up the mountain and found heaps of ashes, with tyre wires strewn all over the area...

