OBITUARY | Remembering a struggle soldier who spent his life uplifting others

Thivhileli Mutobvu, who was behind the formation of many liberation movements, died on Thursday

When my banning order was lifted in April 1986, one of the first stories I did was in Apel, Sekhukhune, Limpopo, where a local youth organisation was engaged in a campaign of burning “witches”.



These almost exclusively old women were taken to the top of a mountain, some carried in wheelbarrows because they couldn’t walk, and burnt using petrol and tyres. I went up the mountain and found heaps of ashes, with tyre wires strewn all over the area...