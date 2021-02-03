News

‘It’s very seldom something so barbaric happens on the upper end of Scottsville’

A witness to William ‘Red’ Steven’s killing has described the scene after the alleged gang boss was gunned down

03 February 2021 - 19:53

Alleged 27s gang boss William “Red” Steven was sitting on a chair outside his home in Scottsville, Kraaifontein, when he was gunned down on Tuesday evening. 

Shortly after his death, gunfire rang out in other parts of the area as members of the 27s and 28s gangs were said to engage in a gang war, with rumours rife that the hit may have been ordered by the 28s...

