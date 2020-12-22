Trio arrested for murder of 'steroid king’ Brian Wainstein post R100,000 bail each

The trio handed themselves over to face murder, conspiracy to commit murder and money laundering charges. They emerged through the court’s back door and were immediately whisked away in a convoy of black German cars.

Although the state did not oppose their release on bail, the prosecution asked for stringent bail conditions. These included that they hand in their firearms to the police and be placed under house arrest.

The prosecution told the court that it has witnesses who have linked the trio to the crime, as well as “objective evidence”.