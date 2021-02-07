Tippling point: booze-fuelled crimes soar after ban is booted

Expert predicts a ‘rebound’ in infections, with officials reporting a rise in alcohol-related accidents and offences

Government’s lifting of the booze ban, put in place to help ease pressure on hospitals battling a second wave of Covid-19 infections, is likely to bring a slight increase in infections.



Ministerial advisory committee co-chair Prof Salim Abdool Karim issued this warning after President Cyril Ramaphosa’s announcement on the easing of the sale of alcohol last week that, adding: “It takes about seven to 10 days. I can’t predict how big it is going to be.”..