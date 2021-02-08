ANALYSIS | What now with vaccines? The most important thing is: don’t panic
We speak to the experts who reassure us that, in the long run, the good news may outweigh the bad news
08 February 2021 - 20:36
What should happen to the million doses of Covid-19 AstraZeneca vaccine that arrived in SA last week for the vaccination of health care workers?
This is being debated in the corridors of labs and of power, after the results of a small study released on the weekend showed the AstraZeneca vaccine did not protect against mild to moderate Covid-19 caused by the dominant variant circulating in SA...
