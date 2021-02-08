News

ANALYSIS | What now with vaccines? The most important thing is: don’t panic

We speak to the experts who reassure us that, in the long run, the good news may outweigh the bad news

Claire Keeton Senior features writer
08 February 2021 - 20:36

What should happen to the million doses of Covid-19 AstraZeneca vaccine that arrived in SA last week for the vaccination of health care workers?

This is being debated in the corridors of labs and of power, after the results of a small study released on the weekend showed the AstraZeneca vaccine did not protect against mild to moderate Covid-19 caused by the dominant variant circulating in SA...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Kepe keeps it real with ready-made meals gogo would approve of News
  2. Breathing blues? Give puffs a pass to reduce the risk of attacks News
  3. ANALYSIS | What now with vaccines? The most important thing is: don’t panic News
  4. ‘Tragic and sad day’: farmer on death of seven children in river South Africa
  5. Click to view today's Sunday Times Daily as an edition News

Latest Videos

Mutations, vaccines & immunity: Prof Abdool Karim answers 10 questions about ...
Malaria to be eradicated soon? Here’s what you need to know about SA’s malaria ...

Related articles

  1. SA's Covid-19 vaccines are expiring earlier than planned — and we only found ... South Africa
  2. Half a million doses of J&J vaccine available soon to SA health workers South Africa
X