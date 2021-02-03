Teacher ‘lured girls, told them he’s good in bed’. Now he’s been sacked
Sibusiso Siqalaba, who told one girl ‘their ancestors were connected’, didn’t pitch up at the hearing to defend himself
03 February 2021 - 19:53
The Gauteng education department has fired a teacher who allegedly told a 13-year-old pupil he was “good in bed and addicted to sex”.
Sibusiso Siqalaba’s scandalous relationship with four primary school girls was laid bare during an arbitration hearing conducted by the Education Labour Relations Council (ELRC) on November 30...
