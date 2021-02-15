Full of contempt: Zuma refuses to face the music, so Zondo wants jail time

Zuma again ran the risk of being in contempt of court after failing to appear before the state capture probe on Monday

After days of speculation and last-ditch attempts to convince him otherwise, former president Jacob Zuma informed the Zondo Commission on Monday, “as a matter of courtesy”, he won’t be appearing.



Zuma, through his lawyers, described the summons to appear before deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo as “irregular”. This led to an announcement by the commission chair that the inquiry would seek an order from the Constitutional Court to have the former president jailed...