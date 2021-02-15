Zuma supporters feast, chant and dance in Nkandla as family watches

Earlier, children watched in awe as MKMVA troops stomped, chanted and sang on the road, as they pledged their allegiance to Zuma.

Among some of Zuma's family present to witness the troops in action were his daughter Duduzile and son Edward.

A white tent was erected on an open piece of land just outside the main entrance to Zuma's home — providing some much-needed shelter for his loyalists who have vowed to protect him from potential arrest.

Meanwhile MK vets prepared a feast for those present.