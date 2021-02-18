Nutrition takes a backseat as breadwinners battle to feed their families
New report paints a bleak picture of hunger and hopelessness worsened by Covid-19
18 February 2021 - 21:00
Breadwinners are embarrassed, ashamed and humiliated because they can no longer provide for their families.
This is according to Shaheda Omar, clinical director of The Teddy Bear Clinic for Abused Children, who was responding to the release of the Child Gauge report on food and nutrition safety on Thursday. The report painted a bleak picture of hunger and hopelessness worsened by Covid-19...
