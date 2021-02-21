News

Tipping the scales: pangolins back in Zululand for first time in 70 years

As World Pangolin Day was celebrated on Saturday, there was good news on two fronts in SA

Matthew Savides Night news editor
21 February 2021 - 16:51

For the first time in some seven decades, the distinctive scaled bodies of the pangolin will be seen in KwaZulu-Natal’s Zululand region.

It is a critical step in helping to conserve and protect the endangered Temminck’s Ground Pangolin, the world’s most trafficked animal, according to the UN...

