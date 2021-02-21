Tipping the scales: pangolins back in Zululand for first time in 70 years
As World Pangolin Day was celebrated on Saturday, there was good news on two fronts in SA
21 February 2021 - 16:51
For the first time in some seven decades, the distinctive scaled bodies of the pangolin will be seen in KwaZulu-Natal’s Zululand region.
It is a critical step in helping to conserve and protect the endangered Temminck’s Ground Pangolin, the world’s most trafficked animal, according to the UN...
