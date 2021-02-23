BUDGET PREVIEW | ‘Forget bailing out SOEs. We need full funding for vaccine rollout’

The DA and Cosatu agree this should be Mboweni’s top priority when he delivers the budget on Wednesday

All eyes will be on Tito Mboweni on Wednesday afternoon when he tables the 2021 budget against a tough economic environment in which millions have lost jobs and government is under pressure to spend more, while revenue tumbles.



The finance minister is expected to lay bare the state of the public purse after projections by the SA Revenue Service (Sars) last year that tax collection is due to decline by more than R285bn due to the negative impact of the hard lockdown from March to May. ..