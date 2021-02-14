Is graft body Cyril Ramaphosa's new broom — or more bureaucracy?

President Cyril Ramaphosa intends to appoint yet another advisory council, this time to "oversee the implementation of the strategy" to clamp down on corruption, culminating in the establishment of "an independent statutory body that reports to parliament".



The proposed new statutory body on corruption was one of the highlights of Ramaphosa's fifth state of the nation address since he came into office in 2018...