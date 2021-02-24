Dodgy connectivity? Blame it on vandals and thieves, says Vodacom
The telecom giant says it is losing R80m a year and is urging communities to help it preserve connectivity
24 February 2021 - 20:18
Theft, vandalism and destruction of vital infrastructure amounting to millions of rand have propelled Vodacom in KwaZulu-Natal to fight back against criminal elements.
Chris Lazarus, the company’s managing executive in the province, said while data usage increased by 40% when lockdown was announced in March last year, destruction and theft of its infrastructure has affected connectivity and brought financial headaches for the telecom provider...
