Torching of three cellphone towers 'linked to 5G and Covid conspiracies'

Three telecommunications network infrastructure towers were burnt and destroyed within a matter of hours in KwaZulu-Natal this week — seemingly sparked by the spread of false information related to Covid-19 and 5G.

The towers, belonging to telecom providers Vodacom and MTN, were burnt in the Durban area between Tuesday and Wednesday.

This is according to communications minister Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams, who described the attacks as a threat to investments made to develop vital telecoms network infrastructure.

“It is regrettable that the much-needed network infrastructure is being destroyed. The country needs resilient and high-speed connectivity for every citizen to enable them to participate meaningfully in the digital economy. Furthermore, mobile telephony is crucial in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic,” she said.

Ndabeni-Abrahams condemned the destruction, and called on law enforcement agencies to apprehend those responsible.