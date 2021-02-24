Faith in the pits: water department’s Vaal cleanup ‘doesn’t make sense’

Those fighting for the life of the polluted river are skeptical that the government will be able to save the day

The department of water and sanitation (DWS) says it is aiming to appoint a new company to fix the sewage problem in the Vaal river system within the next two months, but key players involved in the cleanup are sceptical.



DWS spokesperson Sputnik Ratau said the local Emfuleni municipality, which has been placed under administration, did not have the capacity to deal with the problem and that was why the national department stepped in. Ratau was responding to criticism that the department’s track record in dealing with the pollution was woeful. ..