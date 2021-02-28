Mysterious road to Matroosberg cellphone base leads to a blank

Though the illegal structure has been removed, it is still unknown who is responsible for it or the road leading to it

A concrete cellphone tower base station illegally built at the top of the Cape’s scenic Matroosberg mountains has now been removed, one wheelbarrow at a time, but the mystery of the road leading up to it remains unsolved.



The Sunday Times first reported on the curious structure on the summit of the 2,247m Matroosberg, the Western Cape’s second-highest mountain, in July 2019. An investigation followed and Cape Nature confirmed that a private landowner had not only built the structure without authorisation but damaged the summit area when transporting building material along a makeshift 4x4 track. ..