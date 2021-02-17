News

Heads up: shipwrecked Knysna restaurant up for grabs ... again

Knysna municipality is offering a new 20-year lease for the famous eatery that has stood vacant for the last four years

Bobby Jordan Senior reporter
17 February 2021 - 20:06

The Knysna Heads is famous for its shipwrecks. Now there’s a new one on dry land.

It’s the town’s historic headland restaurant, once built in the shape of a ship, but slowly falling into disrepair after standing empty for four years...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Cool runnings: SA freezer solves dilemma of transporting Covid vaccine News
  2. How Covid-19 has ‘vaccinated families against disassociation’ News
  3. Heads up: shipwrecked Knysna restaurant up for grabs ... again News
  4. Vax to the future: SA’s vaccination rollout has begun at last News
  5. Click to view today's Sunday Times Daily as an edition News

Latest Videos

'We will not waste the money': Mkhize on SA's Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccines
Surviving the second wave: On call with frontline fighters

Related articles

  1. Time-travelling fisheries scientists make startling discovery — on dry land News
  2. Staff at odds with ports authority over office move News
  3. SA rowboat adventurer in deep water – at last News
X