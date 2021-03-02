News

When zero is the zenith: Cape Town launches carbon-neutral home

The city aims to be carbon neutral by 2050, but there’s a way to go

Tanya Farber Senior science reporter
02 March 2021 - 19:23

This week at Green Point Park in Cape Town, residents got their first glimpse of an ideal housing future: a net zero-carbon home.

Called My Clean Green Home, the pop-up exhibit was launched by the City of Cape Town as a step towards inspiring others for a carbon-neutral city by 2050...

