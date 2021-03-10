Third wave is on its way, so let’s learn from the past to ride it out: MSF

Medical humanitarian body says hospitals that were overwhelmed in the first and second waves must be better prepared

A third wave is coming and SA needs to be prepared, because a widespread vaccine rollout will not be complete by the time a new surge in infections hits around April or May.



This is the word from Medecins Sans Frontieres (Doctors Without Borders, MSF), which has been providing support to hospitals in the Eastern Cape, KwaZulu-Natal and Western Cape...