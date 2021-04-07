EXPLAINER | Ivermectin is legal — now what?

If you have a script from a doctor, you should be able to get ivermectin that same day, or the next day at the latest, from a compounding pharmacy or a pharmacy holding stock.

This follows this week’s “unbanning” of the drug, traditionally used to kill parasites in humans and animals, allowing for its use in the prevention and treatment of Covid-19.

A compounding pharmacy is one where ingredients are combined or mixed on site to create a drug tailored to the needs of an individual patient, as opposed to a pharmacy which only sells retail and packaged medication.

Westville-based medical doctor Naseeba Kathrada who, along with about 50 other doctors under the banner “I Can Make a Difference”, was one of four groupings which successfully challenged the anti-ivermectin stance of the South African Health Products Regulatory Authority (Sahpra).

Earlier this year, Sahpra buckled slightly and agreed that individual applications for its use could be made on a patient-by-patient basis through its section 21 process (for the use of unregistered drugs) on “compassionate grounds”.