Regulator says no green light yet for ivermectin, while AfriForum claims victory in court case for drug's use

In the statement, the organisation declared victory in the case, and said it — together with Dr George Coetzee and others — successfully obtained a settlement with Sahpra regarding the compounding of and access to ivermectin.

Sahpra spokesperson Yuven Gounden said the organisation could not talk about the case as it was still before the court. However, he emphasised that the regulator had not approved the use of the product for the treatment or management of Covid-19.

AfriForum said it had settled with the regulatory body, but pointed out that the settlement was not yet a court order as the case will continue on Thursday.

“This settlement determines that a medicine containing ivermectin as an active ingredient has been registered by Sahpra in terms of the Medicines and Related Substances Act on March 16. The effect of the registration is that medicines containing ivermectin may be compounded and made available and accessible under the provisions of section 14(4) of the act.

“Sahpra and the minister of health, jointly and severally, will contribute to the costs of the applicants in the amount of R500,000 (plus VAT),” AfriForum said in their statement.

Coetzee, who is the first applicant in the case, said Covid-19 is a dangerous disease and that no single wonder drug can defeat it on its own.

“The most important factor in the fight against Covid-19 is every person’s immune system. Ivermectin makes a big contribution in this regard, and access to and the availability thereof is, especially for the more vulnerable and needy majority of the population, indispensable for us to heal people.

“This settlement brings me great joy because it is a big victory for patients and doctors who take their oath to heal people seriously,” Coetzee said.

Barend Uys, head of research at AfriForum, said that, practically-speaking, the settlement meant that “doctors can prescribe ivermectin to patients if, in their judgment, it is required”.