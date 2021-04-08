Holiday chalet’s owner liable for drowning of small child in flood

A decade after their three-year-old son disappeared in flood water, a couple has finally received justice

More than 10 years after their three-year-old son drowned after being swept away by flood waters, his family has secured a court victory against the owners of the chalet in North West where they were on holiday.



Mahikeng High Court acting judge Monare Makoti has ruled in favour of Daniel and Belinda Black in their bid to hold Tino Erasmus, the owner of Kingfisher Lodge, liable for their loss...