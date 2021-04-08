Alcohol curbs ‘led to big dip in Cape’s Easter weekend crash toll’

During the weekend before Easter, when there was no alcohol ban, there were 19% more road collisions, says report

The partial alcohol ban had a major impact on road traumas over the Easter weekend, according to stats from the Western Cape Sentinel Trauma Report.



Its data showed that in the weekend before Easter, when there were “no alcohol restrictions”, trauma cases from road collisions were 19% higher than during the Easter weekend itself — a weekend notorious for road injuries and fatalities...