It lent 55,000 tablets to matrics. Now it’s shocked it can’t get them back

Eastern Cape education department has recovered only 7,931 of the devices and is threatening legal action

The Eastern Cape education department is sitting with a massive headache — how to retrieve more than 47,000 tablets loaned to matric pupils last year worth hundreds of millions of rand.



The department confirmed that up until the beginning of the month, it had recovered only 7, 931 of the almost 55,000 digital devices issued to 510 quintile one to three schools (the poorest schools) between July and October 2020...