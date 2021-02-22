South Africa

Understaffing leaves Eastern Cape schools, pupils in the lurch

Lack of permanently appointed principals and teachers ‘creates uncertainty and compromises teaching quality’

22 February 2021 - 10:39 By Gugu Phandle
The Eastern Cape has 658 schools without principals and more than 600 teacher vacancies.
A recent presentation by education MEC Fundile Gade to the national education portfolio committee revealed that OR Tambo district had 184 schools without principals. In Chris Hani East district, the number is 174.

Buffalo City metro, fourth on a list of 12 districts, has 42 schools without principals.

