It’s a case of poor little rich guys as Covid costs Africa’s millionaires

Report gives a gloomy picture of the continent’s wealth sector after the three largest African markets perform poorly

The Covid-19 pandemic has forced the super rich to change their spending habits as private wealth levels in some of the most affluent African countries have declined in the past year.



The latest Africa wealth report, compiled by AfrAsia Bank and New World Wealth, provides a comprehensive review of the continent’s wealth sector, including SA...