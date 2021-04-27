News

It’s a case of poor little rich guys as Covid costs Africa’s millionaires

Report gives a gloomy picture of the continent’s wealth sector after the three largest African markets perform poorly

27 April 2021 - 18:13

The Covid-19 pandemic has forced the super rich to change their spending habits as private wealth levels in some of the most affluent African countries have declined in the past year.

The latest Africa wealth report, compiled by AfrAsia Bank and New World Wealth, provides a comprehensive review of the continent’s wealth sector, including SA...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Raw milk fad is udderly irresponsible, warn experts News
  2. Twitchers in a flap as historic black eagles get ready for a second eaglet News
  3. Between potholes and hard places: tired of broken promises, residents go it ... News
  4. Vaccine teams raring to go as SA jabbing campaign resumes News
  5. Click to view today's Sunday Times Daily as an edition News

Latest Videos

Gigaba’s Gupta gifts & reshuffle threats: Norma Mngoma spills state capture ...
‘He is saying nothing new’ - State maintains Pule's accused killer doesn't ...

Related articles

  1. Turning our back on green bonanza Business
  2. Global officials urge rich countries to donate excess Covid-19 vaccine doses, ... World
  3. Technology will save emerging markets from sluggish growth World
  4. Relief for poor nations welcomed, but it creates a ‘ticking time-bomb’ World
X