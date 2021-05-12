News

Truth will out: New Kruger staff set to be polygraphed in bid to stop rhino poaching

SANParks has wanted to do lie detector testing as a condition of employment since 2016, without success till now

Ernest Mabuza Journalist
12 May 2021 - 20:01

The Kruger National Park says it is closer to implementing polygraph testing on all officials and personnel dealing with endangered species such as rhino.

However, no date has been set for the implementation of the testing...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Driven to succeed: there are no chinks in Constable Fielding’s armour News
  2. Truth will out: New Kruger staff set to be polygraphed in bid to stop rhino ... News
  3. Covid catastrophe: no-fee school pupils learnt up to 75% less in 2020 News
  4. Thanks to Denel’s financial implosion, the force may no longer be with us News
  5. Click to view today's Sunday Times Daily as an edition News

Latest Videos

Supporters stand by 'good man' Modack as charges are consolidated for alleged ...
Bail denied...again: Pule murder 'mastermind' to remain in custody

Related articles

  1. Table Mountain Watch demands answers from SANParks over safety South Africa
  2. Suspected abalone poachers heading to court South Africa
  3. EDITORIAL | Carefully decide about lions and rhino now so there are no uproars ... Opinion & Analysis
X