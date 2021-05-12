Truth will out: New Kruger staff set to be polygraphed in bid to stop rhino poaching
SANParks has wanted to do lie detector testing as a condition of employment since 2016, without success till now
12 May 2021 - 20:01
The Kruger National Park says it is closer to implementing polygraph testing on all officials and personnel dealing with endangered species such as rhino.
However, no date has been set for the implementation of the testing...
