Rotational classes over for primary school pupils from July 26 as new rules are gazetted
“Primary school learners, grades R to 7, must return to the daily attendance and traditional timetabling model from July 26 provided that the risk-adjusted differentiated strategy is implemented,” the directions stated.
All primary school pupils, as well as all pupils with special education needs, will have to attend school on a daily basis from July 26.
This is according to gazetted amendments to the directions on the reopening of schools and measures to address, prevent and combat the spread of Covid-19 in schools. Basic education minister Angie Motshekga gazetted the changes on Friday.
A risk-adjusted differentiated strategy means an approach to school attendance that is determined by the direction the pandemic is taking in the district municipality and country.
Pupils in grades R to 12 with special education needs will also have to return to daily attendance and the traditional timetabling model from July 26.
The amendments state that, where practicable, “a primary school, a school for learners with special education needs that returns to the traditional timetabling model and school hostels must comply with the social distancing, minimum health and safety measures on Covid-19, as contemplated in the directions”.
The amendments also indicated that teaching and learning can be conducted outside the classroom provided that all health and safety measures are followed.
“A primary school and a school for learners with special education needs that returns to the traditional timetabling model must utilise all the available rooms or spaces at the school to prevent overcrowding in a classroom,” the regulations state.
It stated that movement of learners “must be minimised during teaching time with teachers rotating between lessons”.
Schools that cannot return to the traditional timetabling model must inform the head of department of the provincial education department through the district office by June 30.
“A primary school and a school for learners with special education needs must inform the head of department through the district office within 72 hours of a cluster outbreak in the school.”
The amendments re-emphasised that all contact sport, including competitive events and matches, are suspended.
“Non-contact sport training and intra-school matches, non-contact sport-related activities, and all arts and culture intra-school activities, except choirs, may resume without any spectators.”
The amendments stated that co-curricular and enrichment programmes, such as oral history, spelling bees, moot court, speech contests, debates and school clubs, may resume but that competitive interschool events and engagements may only take place on virtual platforms “as travel to other schools and provinces is suspended”.
TimesLIVE