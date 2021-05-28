Rotational classes over for primary school pupils from July 26 as new rules are gazetted

All primary school pupils, as well as all pupils with special education needs, will have to attend school on a daily basis from July 26.

This is according to gazetted amendments to the directions on the reopening of schools and measures to address, prevent and combat the spread of Covid-19 in schools. Basic education minister Angie Motshekga gazetted the changes on Friday.

“Primary school learners, grades R to 7, must return to the daily attendance and traditional timetabling model from July 26 provided that the risk-adjusted differentiated strategy is implemented,” the directions stated.

A risk-adjusted differentiated strategy means an approach to school attendance that is determined by the direction the pandemic is taking in the district municipality and country.

Pupils in grades R to 12 with special education needs will also have to return to daily attendance and the traditional timetabling model from July 26.

The amendments state that, where practicable, “a primary school, a school for learners with special education needs that returns to the traditional timetabling model and school hostels must comply with the social distancing, minimum health and safety measures on Covid-19, as contemplated in the directions”.

The amendments also indicated that teaching and learning can be conducted outside the classroom provided that all health and safety measures are followed.