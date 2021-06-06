Body smuggling business is alive and well at the Zim border. Why?

High costs and red tape make it easier for many to just secretly transport their loved ones’ corpses back home

A mother and her young child boarded a Zimbabwe-bound bus from Johannesburg in January. With them was the body of her husband, Shingai Ndlovu, carefully wrapped in two blankets and made to sit by the window like a passenger.



On the bus were 16 other people who had no clue that one of their fellow passengers was a dead man...