Teachers are definitely next in the vaccine queue. The only question is when

Other school staff will also benefit from the roll-out, the start of which depends on a green light from US drug authorities

It’s official — teaching and non-teaching staff above the age of 40 will be the first in the education sector to be vaccinated against Covid-19.



This is according to a presentation made by the acting director-general of basic education, Granville Whittle, to teacher unions on Friday...