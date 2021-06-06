Teachers are definitely next in the vaccine queue. The only question is when
Other school staff will also benefit from the roll-out, the start of which depends on a green light from US drug authorities
06 June 2021 - 19:16
It’s official — teaching and non-teaching staff above the age of 40 will be the first in the education sector to be vaccinated against Covid-19.
This is according to a presentation made by the acting director-general of basic education, Granville Whittle, to teacher unions on Friday...
