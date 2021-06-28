I’m up to the job, just give me a chance, says acting health minister

Kubayi: ‘I am not money, not everyone is going to like me. But I always give my best’

She might not have a medical qualification, but Mmamoloko Kubayi says she is up to the job of handling the ministerial health portfolio.



But she admits she has felt the pressure in the three weeks since President Cyril Ramaphosa asked her to step in, when he placed Zweli Mkhize on special leave amid a Special Investigating Unit probe into the Digital Vibes affair...