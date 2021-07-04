News

Oral health care decays as shortage of dentists worsens

Decrease in production, emigration and costs of training are some of the reasons for the crisis

04 July 2021 - 20:08

A shortage of dentists and unequal distribution across provinces and between public and private sectors are a health threat to most South Africans, public health experts have warned.

They also say the situation is getting worse, with the national shortfall of 430 dentists in 2018 expected to reach 1,252 by 2024 and up to 2,267 by the end of the decade...

